100 Books to Read Before They're Films

There are always going to be books that are being made into movies, and we love to read them before they get the big-screen treatment as much as you do. If you like being able to say the book was better (isn't it always?), then we have 100 novels to dive into. Click through and see which books you need to add to your shelf — before they get to the theater.

The Bookseller by Cynthia Swanson
The Girl in the Spider's Web by David Lagercrantz
Boy Erased by Garrard Conley
Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman
James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
The Black Hand by Stephan Talty
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertelli
Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
Dune by Frank Herbert
The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness
A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab
The Aftermath by Rhidian Brook
Into the Water by Paula Hawkins
The Mothers by Brit Bennett
The Death Cure by James Dashner
The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion
The Son by Jo Nesbo
The House of Tomorrow by Peter Bognanni
The Keep by Jennifer Egan
An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin
The Darkest Minds
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter
Annihilation by Jeff Vandermeer
Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie
The Game
Rogue Male by Geoffrey Household
