 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Things Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have Said About Their Shocking Split
Amal Clooney
Amal and George Clooney's Love Story Is a Fairy Tale in Black and White
British Celebrities
The British Celeb Couples Who Make Us Believe in Love
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
11 Things Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have Said About Their Shocking Split

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after 11 years of being together back in September 2016. While Brad released a statement to People almost immediately after the news broke, Angelina had her attorney, Robert Offer, release one on her behalf. The two are currently focusing on their children, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox, and Brad is even going to therapy. It's still unclear what lead to their split, but here is everything Angelina and Brad have said about their divorce.

Related
7 Things You Still May Not Know About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2014 Wedding

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsAngelina JolieBrad Pitt
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Brad Pitt Opens Up About the Agony of Watching His Kids See Their Family Get "Ripped Apart"
by Quinn Keaney
When Was the Last Time Harry and William Saw Diana?
The Royals
Harry and William Hadn't Seen Their Mother in Almost a Month Before She Died
by Kelsie Gibson
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Wedding Details
Celebrity Facts
These Facts About Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Wedding Will Take You Down Memory Lane
by Monica Sisavat
Ben Affleck Talking About His Gay Kiss in Chasing Amy
LGBTQ
Ben Affleck Apparently Thought Kissing Another Man on Screen Made Him "a Serious Actor"
by Ryan Roschke
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds