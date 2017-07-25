Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Wedding Details
7 Things You Still May Not Know About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2014 Wedding
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of the most memorable celebrity weddings, and even though things didn't work out, their wedding is still one for the books. Brad and Angelina tied the knot in a small ceremony in France in August 2014 after nine years of dating. Their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, were all on hand for the event and even played special parts in the ceremony. While the affair certainly was a lot more intimate than Brad's previous wedding to Jennifer Aniston, the nuptials were "loaded with meaning" and were "a lovely way to start life in their new family home."
- It was an intimate family affair. Angelina and Brad exchanged "I dos" in a nondenominational civil ceremony in Chateau Miraval in France in front of 22 of their closest family members. Maddox gave Angelina away, while Pax and Knox served as ring bearers. To make things even cuter, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne tossed flowers they picked from their garden that morning at Brad and Angelina as they walked down the aisle. Angelina's father, Jon Voight, did not attend.
- The couple penned their own vows. "Brad and Angie said handwritten vows telling each other how much they love each other and their beautiful family and they both had tears in their eyes, as did everyone else," a source told E! News. "It was short but loaded with meaning, and it was a lovely way to start life in their new family home now that the building work is finally finished."
- They celebrated with a lavish feast. After the ceremony, guests were invited to Brad and Angelina's estate, where they dined on local hams, cheese, sea bass, Italian pastas, Champagne, and Chateau Miraval Rosé wine. The feast also included three different types of cakes chosen by their kids. "One was a strawberry ice cream one, another was a three-chocolate gateau, and a third had fresh cream and raspberries," an insider told E! News.
- Angelina's wedding gown was one of a kind. Angelina's silk-satin dress was designed by Versace's master tailor, Luigi Massi, and included a veil that was decorated with her children's artwork. "I wanted the kids to be a part of everything including the dress because that's our family," Angelina told Hello! magazine. "That represents the way we live our life together."
- Some of the kids wore matching suits. While Zahara and Vivienne chose "a dress to match their individual style," Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, and Knox donned black suits just like their dad's.
- The couple commemorated Angelina's late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, in a beautiful way. During the ceremony, Brad and Angelina stood on top of a stone with a tribute engraved on it, and Brad also had a special dedication to her etched inside the chapel.
- Brad and Angelina stuck to tradition. Angelina's "something borrowed" was a flower ring that belonged to her mother and Brad's was a tie he borrowed from one of his sons after he forgot to bring his own.
