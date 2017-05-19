 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
Celebrity Facts
19 Things You Probably Don't Know About Hollywood's Coolest It Girl, Zoë Kravitz

Brad Pitt Quotes About Chris Cornell's Death May 2017

Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death

Chris Cornell died by suicide at age 52 on Wednesday, and the Soundgarden frontman left behind a wife, three children, and many close friends and collaborators. One of them, Brad Pitt, is reportedly "devastated and in shock" about the sudden loss. "He is trying to process the loss of two great friends," a source told E! News on Thursday, also referencing the recent death of former Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Brad Grey. "This has hit him very hard."

Brad and Chris came together along with fellow musician Sting in January for the ROCK4EB! charity event, which was held at a private estate in Malibu, CA. Brad welcomed his friend to the stage, telling the crowd, "I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine and someone I've known for quite a while, and I'm a huge fan of, Mr. Chris Cornell." When asked about his favourite musicians in a 2004 interview with Cinema Confidential, Brad said, "I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does," and he was spotted at one of the rocker's LA concerts in 2009.

It hasn't been the easiest few months for the Allied star, who has been "keeping the ship afloat" and "figuring out the new configuration" of his family since splitting from wife Angelina Jolie last year. In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Brad cryptically said of his situation, "I'm not suicidal or something. There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."

Image Source: Getty / Randy Shropshire
Join the conversation
Chris CornellCelebrity QuotesRIPBrad Pitt
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Emily Ratajkowski at the Cannes Film Festival 2017
Emily Ratajkowski Bikini Pictures
Emily Ratajkowski Is Already Owning Her First Time at the Cannes Film Festival
by Brittney Stephens
Todd Fisher Speech at Debbie Reynolds and Carrie's Memorial
Todd Fisher
Todd Fisher Reveals Debbie Reynolds's Final Wish at Joint Public Memorial With Carrie
by Monica Sisavat
The Royals
How the Duchess of Cambridge Could Take On One of Diana's Most Iconic Roles
by Annie Gabillet
Mel B's Dad Dies
Celebrity Families
Mel B's Message About the Death of Her Dad Will Turn You Into an Emotional Mess
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Dylan Minnette Meet Girlfriend Kerris Dorsey?
Kerris Dorsey
Dylan Minnette Fell For His Girlfriend While Playing Her Brother
by Kelsie Gibson
Patton Oswalt's Tribute For Wife April 2017
Celebrity quotes
Patton Oswalt Pens Heartbreaking Tribute For Wife 1 Year After Her Death
by Quinn Keaney
Matt Damon, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt's Pranks
Celebrity Friendships
8 Reasons We Never Want to Be Friends With George Clooney, Matt Damon, or Brad Pitt
by Quinn Keaney
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Joe Alwyn
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New British Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
Zoe Kravitz Facts
Celebrity Facts
19 Things You Probably Don't Know About Hollywood's Coolest It Girl, Zoë Kravitz
by Quinn Keaney
Who Will Play Sabrina on Riverdale?
Dove Cameron
9 Actresses Who Would Be Bewitching as Sabrina on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
The Fitness Marshall Female Empowerment Quote
Body Positivity
The Fitness Marshall Calls Out the "Bullsh*t" Women Everywhere Deal With on a Daily Basis
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds