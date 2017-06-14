 Skip Nav
Brad Pitt Returns as a Weatherman to Drag Trump's Exit From the Paris Climate Agreement

Several people had a feeling the future would be bleak after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord, but now, thanks to Brad Pitt, we can see just how bad things are actually going to get. On Tuesday, the actor — who, if you ask us, has been looking pretty good these days — returned to The Jim Jefferies Show as a weatherman to talk about climate change again. "Carbon dioxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland and half the population don't believe it," Brad said with a smile. Jim then asked Brad for the forecast, which turned out to be even more morbid.

Brad originally made a cameo on the Comedy Central show last week, but he isn't the first celebrity to speak on climate change in recent weeks. Leonardo DiCaprio led the People's Climate March in Washington DC back in May, while Barack Obama slyly dragged Trump for his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
