Meet the New Doctor Who Companions: Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole

Rumours had been circling for a while that Bradley Walsh had been cast in Doctor Who, but it was confirmed on Sunday night that the entertainer, who's currently host of quiz show The Chase, will indeed be stepping into the TARDIS. He will be one of three new companions, taking the role of Graham in the BBC show, alongside Mandip Gill as Yasmin, and Tosin Cole as Ryan. The three new cast members will travel through time and space with the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

Walsh's name has come up due to his history working with Chris Chibnall, who's taken over from Steven Moffat as showrunner of Doctor Who for the new series. Jodie Whittaker worked with Chibnall on three series' of Broadchurch, leading people to believe he'd look further into his circle of trusted colleagues for the show. Walsh worked with Chibnall on ITV's Law & Order: UK, and if you're only used to seeing him hosting quiz shows and making jokes, you should take a look at this series for proof that Walsh can play it straight, too.

Both Gill and Cole, meanwhile, have starred in a number of TV shows, though both are perhaps best known for roles in Hollyoaks. Cole is also no stranger to the world of sci-fi, as he had a small role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

No further information has been released about the new companions, but we're definitely looking forward to seeing this new line-up in action when the show returns in 2018.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
