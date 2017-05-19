 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Celebrity Facts
19 Things You Probably Don't Know About Hollywood's Coolest It Girl, Zoë Kravitz

Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview

The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit

13 Reasons Why has gained critical acclaim for its honest portrayal of teen suicide and depression, and the cast has certainly felt it. While several of the stars, including its executive producer Selena Gomez, have responded to the backlash over Hannah's graphic suicide scene, Brandon Flynn (Justin) and Tommy Dorfman (Ryan) focused on the positive impact the show has made when we caught up with them at Entertainment Weekly and People's Upfronts Celebration in NYC. When asked if there was a specific moment that made them realise how big of a phenomenon 13 Reasons Why actually is, Brandon spoke about a powerful moment he shared with a teenage girl when he visited a drama class at a high school in the Bronx.

"She didn't even take the extracurricular drama class that they were supplying, but she came in," he explained. "She was a victim of self-mutilation and she looked at me and cried and gave me a hug. She said, 'Thank you so much because my parents have sat down with me and watched this show and they saw such a huge connection between Hannah and me.' She basically said that her parents started talking to her more and accepting that we're not just kids and that we have issues and that we have things to talk about and we have feelings. We're humans. That to me was like, 'holy sh*t.'"

Not only is the show helping teens (and their parents) cope with common issues, but it's also opening up the dialogue around suicide awareness in schools. Tommy added that a lot of his family members who are teachers are actually establishing student-led discussions about the show so that they can talk about it on a class level. Some schools have even gone as far as making it a viewing requirement for students. "That's just been so powerful to watch and see firsthand through my family," he said.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Tommy DorfmanBrandon Flynn13 Reasons WhyCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsPopsugar InterviewsTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Brandon Flynn
Are Justin's Tattoos Real in 13 Reasons Why?
by Caitlin Hacker
13 Reasons Why Renewed For Season 2
Dylan Minnette
13 Reasons Why Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 2
by Kelsie Gibson
American Horror Story Season 7 Instagram
American Horror Story
The First Look at American Horror Story Season 7 Is Straight-Up Horrifying
by Maggie Pehanick
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why: What We Already Know About Season 2's Plot
by Maggie Pehanick
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Cast
Once Upon a Time
Who's Staying on Once Upon a Time? Here's the Season 7 Cast
by Maggie Pehanick
New on Netflix UK May 2017
Netflix
28 New Films and TV Shows to Watch on Netflix This May
by Gemma Cartwright
How to Do a Hanging Ab Curl
Body Weight
This Challenging Exercise Will Take Your Abs to the Next Level
by Michael De Medeiros
Do I Need to Warm Up Before a Run?
Running Tips
Runners Are Skipping This Essential Part of Their Workout
by Dominique Astorino
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell Relationship Advice
Celebrity Interviews
This Is How Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Keep Things Fresh
by Leo Margul
Will Charlie Hunnam Be on Game of Thrones?
Charlie Hunnam
Wait, What?! Charlie Hunnam Turned Down a Game of Thrones Cameo
by Laura Marie Meyers
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Alex Theory
13 Reasons Why
We'd Be on Board With 13 Reasons Why Season 2 If It's About This
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Jess Woodley For Rimmel Makeup Collaboration Interview
British Celebrities
Jess Woodley's Come a Long Way Since "Avril Lavigne Was Everything"
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds