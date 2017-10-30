 Skip Nav
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards

On Saturday, while some celebrities were partying the night away in their spooky Halloween costumes, others decided to hit the red carpet for the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. During the ceremony, Claire Foy picked up the British Artist of the Year honour, Aziz Ansari was awarded the Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, and Kenneth Branagh was rewarded with the Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment. Other guests included Jack Whitehall, who presented the ceremony back in 2015, and John Lithgow (aka The Crown's Winston Churchill), who seemed incredibly proud of his co-star for her achievement. Read on to see more pictures of the evening, and discover who will be replacing Claire in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown.

