You Can See All These Actors IRL When They Take to the London Stage

We're still coming down from the delight that was awards season Andrew Garfield, so the idea of seeing him in the flesh on a London stage leaves us feeling more than a little dizzy. Not only will this dreamy-eyed talent be treading the boards this year, but a whole host of other British actors too. John Boyega takes on Woyzeck at The Old Vic, while Sienna Miller stars opposite Jack O'Connell in Tennessee Williams's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and the Olivier award-winning Billie Piper enchants audiences in Yerma. It really is shaping up to be a great year for British theatre, and with tickets as low as £10, you'd be a fool not to get involved.

British CelebritiesLondon
