25+ Celebrities Who Prove Brits Do It Better on Halloween

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have nailed the Toy Story look this year, and let's not forget the Burtka-Harris "Halloween Carnival of Curiosities". But when it comes to Halloween, we're convinced it was the Brits who reigned supreme (looking at you, Joan Collins) this Oct 31. Let us convince you of just this with the costumes that'll have you pining for your next opportunity to dress up. Just wait until you see Ed Sheeran.

Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
Amal Clooney as a Disco Queen
Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton
Alan Carr as Gemma Collins
Dua Lipa as Lydia Deetz
Leomie Anderson
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn as Pimps
Charlie XCX as Barbarella
Joan Collins as Madame du Barry
Maya Jama as Cleopatra
Lila Parsons as Kylie Jenner
Skepta
David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell
Ella Eyre as Clueless's Cher
Jaime Winstone
Louisa Johnson as Britney Spears
Leigh Francis and Jill Carter
Lottie Moss
AJ Odudu as Edward Scissorhands
Holly Willoughby as a Unicorn
Felicity Hayward
