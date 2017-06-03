 Skip Nav
Your Favourite British Celebrities Were Even Cuter as Kids!
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
Your Favourite British Celebrities Were Even Cuter as Kids!

If you thought John Boyega's beaming smile or Douglas Booth's baby face couldn't be sweeter, you thought wrong. Thanks to Instagram, we can jump into the #TBT time machine and see our favourite celebrities as kids (or Twiglets, in FKA Twigs's case), and believe us, they were even more adorable than you could imagine. Read on for some next-level cuteness thanks to Adele and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, then find out where they all grew up, who you share a birthday with, and who you should be following on IG!

British CelebritiesCelebrity InstagramsThrowback ThursdayInstagram
