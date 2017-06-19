These Celebrity Father's Day Messages Will Make You Melt

Father's Day for most was filled with a BBQ in the sun, a gift or two, and of course a post on the internet declaring gratitude for the special family man in your life. Celebrities are no exception. This Father's Day we saw an abundance of British celebrity dads share special moments with their little ones and mums doting after their hands-on dads. These Instagram posts are too cute to only see once; here are all of the sweetest moments from our favourite British dads on Father's Day.