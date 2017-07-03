 Skip Nav
9 Times the Royal Family Showed Us That Some Rules Are Meant to Be Broken
9 Times the Royal Family Showed Us That Some Rules Are Meant to Be Broken

Prince William recently made headlines when he broke royal protocol to console a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire earlier this month, but as it turns out, the British royal family breaks the rules all the time, especially when emotion takes over. The monarchy suggests that you shouldn't go beyond a handshake when meeting a British royal, and if you're thinking about asking them for an autograph or selfie, you should probably think again. Not only is that also a breech of royal protocol, but their likely response will be, "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that." Unlike celebrities, royals cannot afford to have their signature forged and possibly used against them at a later point. Still, some rules are meant to be broken.

49 Facts Every Die-Hard Fan of the Royal Family Should Know

