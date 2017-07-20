 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
Game of Thrones
How Much Time Has Passed on Game of Thrones? A Reasonable Timeline, Explained
The Royals
All of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Matching Outfits Have 1 Thing in Common
Celebrity Facts
We Finally Know Which One of Beyoncé's Twins Is the Oldest
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany

The British royal family appears to be having a blast on their tour of Poland and Germany this week. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Berlin with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which immediately resulted in a handful of precious moments. While Prince George flashed his signature unimpressed face for the cameras, Princess Charlotte, who gave her first diplomatic handshake, was preoccupied with her bouquet of flowers.

After putting their little tots down, the royal pair visited the Brandenburg Gate and the Holocaust Memorial before heading over to the Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, where they offered warm hugs to a group of children. And they didn't stop there. Later in evening, the couple met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace Gardens, where they held a garden party complete with champagne in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

Related
Of Course George and Charlotte Upstage Will and Kate on the First Day of Their Royal Tour

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsThe Royal TourPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPrince WilliamKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be
by Gemma Cartwright
Princess Charlotte Smelling Flowers in Germany 2017
The Royals
Nothing Is Sweeter Than Princess Charlotte Stopping to Smell Her Flowers in Germany
by Kelsie Gibson
Starbucks Food Around the World
Travel
18 International Starbucks Treats That Will Have You Whipping Out Your Passport
by Hedy Phillips
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Matching Pictures
The Royals
All of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Matching Outfits Have 1 Thing in Common
by Monica Sisavat
George and Charlotte in Poland and Germany Pictures 2017
The Royals
George and Charlotte Are Already Little Pros at This Whole Royal Tour Thing
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds