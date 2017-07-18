The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour

The British royal family officially began their five-day tour of Poland and Germany when they touched down in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday. Upon their arrival, Charlotte practised her royal wave and George kept close to his dad as he gave him a princely pep talk. Will and Kate then paid their respects at the Warsaw Rising Museum before visiting the Heart Business Incubator. While there, the royal couple tested out a pair of virtual reality goggles, which were designed to provide a visual of the Polish capital.

But their day didn't end there! Later in the evening, Will and Kate switched up their looks and attended a special garden party in honour of the queen's birthday at Lazienki Park. Will even gave a speech to the crowd, saying, "Tonight we have double reason to celebrate, we mark the birthday of my grandmother, the queen, and we mark the depth and breadth of our two great shared countries."

Unfortunately, George and Charlotte did not attend as they are reportedly staying with their nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, while their parents conduct their official duties.