The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Continue to Show Their Charitable Sides
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Continue to Show Their Charitable Sides

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry continued to show the size of their hearts as a philanthropic trio on Thursday when they joined the many people, including celebrities like Adele, in offering their support to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Kate, William, and Harry donated to the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund and are urging the public to do the same. Already reaching £400K of its £500K target, the fund echoes the extraordinary response of Londoners on the scene and the generosity of the British public.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince Harry showed his support for the victims on the Borough Market attacks by spreading the message of the market's reopening and talking with traders and security on the scene.

Image Source: Getty / Stefan Wermuth
