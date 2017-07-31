 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Won't Believe How Many Brits Have Starred in Comic Book Movies
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
Celebrity Interviews
Blake Lively Jokes That She's Only in Love With Ryan Reynolds "Most of the Time"
Celebrity News
Sam Shepard Has Died at the Age of 73
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
You Won't Believe How Many Brits Have Starred in Comic Book Movies

Just what is it about British actors and comic book adaptations? From Henry Cavill as Superman to Michael Fassbender as Magneto, there's a grand tradition of British stars playing superheroes and supervillains in big-budget blockbusters. Can you believe we found almost 60 examples of comic book movie (and TV) stars from the UK, and that's only from the more recent Marvel and DC adaptations? Why do our stars do so well in these films? Maybe they're more readily available, maybe they're cheaper, or maybe there's just something about the accent? After all, can you imagine Loki delivering his most cutting lines with anything other than Tom Hiddleston's silver tongue? Check out all the Brits who've taken on comic-inspired roles now, and let us know any we've missed!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
MarvelBritish CelebritiesMovies
Join The Conversation
Celebrities
365 Days of Star Birthdays: Who's Your Celebrity Birthday Twin?
by Lucy Kenny
Who Plays Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy 2?
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
All Hail Elizabeth Debicki's High Priestess Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy 2
by Quinn Keaney
Charlotte Wiggins and Sam Rollinson Outfit Photos
British Celebrities
Model BFFs Sam Rollinson and Charlotte Wiggins Are Sisters in Style
by Gemma Cartwright
Star Wars Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice
Movies
Someone Remixed a Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice — and It's Hysterical
by Victoria Messina
Love Actually Filming Locations
Films
Your Guide to London's Love Actually Filming Locations
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds