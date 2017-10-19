 Skip Nav
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
14 Ways to Dress as Britney Spears This Halloween

When it comes to celebrity Halloween costumes, there's no better star to dress up as than Britney Spears. Not only has she supplied plenty of costume inspiration over the years, but she's still giving us ways to channel her pop-star essence even today. While you could stay current and go as "Make Me. . . " at the VMAs Britney, we have to admit that it'll be way more fun to get a little ironic with it. After all, it's never too late to get in on the "Baby One More Time" schoolgirl trend — let's be honest, it's pretty timeless — or re-create Brit's look from her Circus tour or other iconic VMA performances. If you're still on the hunt for a Halloween costume, look no further than our Britney Spears costume guide. Pick one for yourself, or gather up a group of girlfriends to join in the fun. Scroll through now for 14 ways to channel Britney this year, then get to work, b*tch!

"Baby One More Time" Video Britney
"Oops . . . I Did It Again" at the VMAs Britney
"Work B**ch" Britney
Dancing to Vanilla Ice on X Factor Britney
"Sometimes" Video Britney
"I'm a Slave 4 U" at the VMAs Britney
Rolling Stone Cover Britney
"Oops I Did It Again" Video Britney
"Scream & Shout" Video Britney
Circus Ringmaster Britney
"Toxic" Video Britney
Going to the Chapel With Madonna Britney
"Pretty Girls" Video Britney
"Make Me . . ." at the VMAs Britney
14 Ways to Dress as Britney Spears This Halloween
