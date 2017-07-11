Britney Spears Raises an Unbelievable Amount of Money For Childhood Cancer Foundation

Britney Spears just used her celebrity status to give back in a major way, and it will make you appreciate her that much more. The "Slumber Party" singer recently raised $1 million from her Piece of Me show ticket sales for the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Because of her sizable donation, the foundation will open a Britney Spears Campus on July 17, complete with facilities that will cater to the needs of pediatric and adult patients in the community. "There are many things I've done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this," Britney said in a statement. "The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on."

Britney, who will perform her final Las Vegas show in December, also touched on how personal cancer research is to her. "My aunt Sandra died of cancer, and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there's literally nothing I can think of worse than that," she continued. "I'm just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the Autumn." The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for October.