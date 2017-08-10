 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
Celebrity Couples
Is Fame to Blame For Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Split? Here's What We Know
Finn Jones
Finn Jones Traded the Iron Throne For an Iron Fist — and Has Never Looked Sexier
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
29 Quotes That Prove Bronn Is the Funniest — and Crudest — Man in Westeros

No matter where your personal loyalties lie within the Game of Thrones universe, Bronn (Jerome Flynn), who has been a friend and ally to both Lannister brothers over the course of seven seasons, has easily been one of the best sources of comic relief in Westeros. From his snappy one-liners to his crude sarcasm, Bronn has always kept it real, for which we are eternally grateful.

Following the cliff-hanger ending of season seven's fourth episode, "The Spoils of War," we may be a little unsure of Bronn's fate, but for the sake of comedy, we really hope we haven't heard Bronn's last zinger just yet. Find some of our favourite Bronn quotes of all time ahead, and pray with us to the old gods and the new that there will be more to come.

Related
Jaime Lannister Still Has Too Much Story Left to Die on Game of Thrones

When He Takes One For the Tyrion/Bronn Team
When He Voices Deep Questions About Dorne
When He Challenges Jaime's Fighting Abilities
When He Conversely Supports Tyrion's Fighting Abilities
When Jaime Shows Up Needing a Favor
When He Shows His Personable Side
When He Gets Real About the Facts of Life
When He Isn't Afraid to Tease Jaime About His Hand
When He Gives Tyrion Life Advice
When He Pokes Fun at Tyrion's Size
When He Turns Into a Badass Dragon Slayer . . . Kinda
When He Offers Tyrion Extra Help
When He Can't Hide His Annoyance at the Arrival of the Sand Snakes
When He Chooses to See the Bright Side of a Snake Almost Killing Jaime
When He Personifies His Previously Broken Nose
When He's Coy About the Concept of Debts
When He Suggests He Knows More Information About Cersei's Kids Than Previously Thought
When He Gets Real About His Personal Security
When He Professes His Love For Tyrion's Mind
When He Encourages Tyrion to Stop Caring About What People Think of Him
When He Teases Podrick's Abilities in the Bedroom
When He's Honest With Tyrion
When He Teases Jaime About Myrcella's Endeavours in Dorne
When He Badgers Podrick About Private Matters
When He Banters With Tyrion About Money
When He Challenges the Security of the Eyrie
When He Questions Jaime's Sparring Skills
When He's Annoyed by Jaime's Good Looks
When He Thinks to Teach Podrick an Important Lesson
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesHumorTV
Join The Conversation
Leslie Jones
You Haven't Truly Watched Game of Thrones Unless You've Watched It With Leslie Jones's Tweets
by Monica Sisavat
Finn Jones Hot Pictures
Finn Jones
Finn Jones Traded the Iron Throne For an Iron Fist — and Has Never Looked Sexier
by Kelsie Gibson
Can Bran Stark See the Future on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Game of Thrones: This Surprisingly Plausible Theory Reveals Why Bran Gives Arya His Dagger
by Quinn Keaney
Made in Chelsea Stars Where Are They Now
Made in Chelsea
The Stars of Made in Chelsea: Where Are They Now?
by Elle Taylor
Glen Campbell Dead
Glen Campbell
Country Music Legend Glen Campbell Has Died
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds