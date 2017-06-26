Bruno Mars Performance at the 2017 BET Awards
Bruno Mars's Energetic BET Awards Performance Still Has Us on Our Feet
The BET Awards kicked off with a bang when Bruno Mars opened the show with an energetic performance of "Perm" from his 24K Magic album on Sunday night. Not only did Mars rock the hell out of the stage with his smooth moves and killer vocals, but his entire performance was basically just one giant dance party. Watch it above, and get ready to get up and dance.
Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown