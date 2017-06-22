Bruno Mars Looks Like a Mini Elvis Presley in This Adorable Throwback Photo

 Skip Nav
Bruno Mars knows how to turn up charm in his music, but his effortless swagger was evident even as a kid. The "Uptown Funk" singer recently uploaded a Throwback Thursday photo on Instagram one day ahead of schedule, because who needs to follow the rules when you were this adorable growing up? "When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday. #1989," Bruno captioned the black and white picture of himself.

Young Bruno's head full of hair and confident swagger are eerily reminiscent of the late Elvis Presley, whom he also had the chance to impersonate in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas. It's safe to say the R&B crooner was destined to steal hearts around the world when he grew up!

