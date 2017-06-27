You're Gonna Catch "Feels" For Calvin Harris and Katy Perry's New Music Video

Calvin Harris just keeps the Summer jams coming. After releasing "Slide," "Heatstroke," and "Rollin" (all off of his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1), the DJ and producer has dropped the star-studded music video for "Feels." Along with Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean, Harris lounges around on a desert island (which is the perfect backdrop for the catchy-as-hell song) in the Emil Nava-directed clip. Our advice? Grab a pool float and keep this on repeat.