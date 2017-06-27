 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You're Gonna Catch "Feels" For Calvin Harris and Katy Perry's New Music Video
Celebrities
From Delevingnes to Beckhams, Glastonbury Was Simply Star-Studded
Celebrity Kids
Paris Jackson Honours Her Late Father Michael With a Sweet New Tattoo
Celebrity Interviews
Serena Williams's Naked Vanity Fair Cover Will Actually Take Your Breath Away

Calvin Harris "Feels" Music Video

You're Gonna Catch "Feels" For Calvin Harris and Katy Perry's New Music Video

Calvin Harris just keeps the Summer jams coming. After releasing "Slide," "Heatstroke," and "Rollin" (all off of his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1), the DJ and producer has dropped the star-studded music video for "Feels." Along with Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean, Harris lounges around on a desert island (which is the perfect backdrop for the catchy-as-hell song) in the Emil Nava-directed clip. Our advice? Grab a pool float and keep this on repeat.

Join the conversation
Big SeanMusic VideosCalvin HarrisMusicKaty PerryPharrell Williams
Join The Conversation
Dance Videos
Holy Sh*t, These Dancers Absolutely Slay the Nicki Minaj "Swish Swish" Verse
by Laura Marie Meyers
Father John Misty Video With Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain
Father John Misty
Macaulay Culkin Plays Kurt Cobain in This Music Video That Feels More Like a Weird Dream
by Maggie Pehanick
Katy Perry Uses Doreen Virtue Angel Cards
spirituality
How Katy Perry's Angel Cards Got Me Through University
by Lucy Kenny
Kim Kardashian KKW Beauty Interview
Makeup
Kim Kardashian Talks Chest and Lip Contouring — and All Things KKW Beauty!
by Lauren Levinson
Evolution of Boy Bands
Music Covers
The Evolution of Boy Bands Is the Viral Video You Need in Your Life Right Now
by Zareen Siddiqui
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds