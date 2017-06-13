 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married
Orange Is the New Black
Of Course Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Ends With a Big Old Cliffhanger
Eye Candy
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
Celebrity Feuds
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"

Cameron Diaz Talks About Marriage and Benji Madden June 2017

Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married

Cameron Diaz is one of the many celebrities who waited until after she turned 40 to say "I do" for the first time. The actress tied the knot with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in a private ceremony in January 2015, but she was never in a rush to walk down the aisle. "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband," Cameron said during a Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health wellness summit on Saturday. "I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."

Related
Stars That Have Said They Don't Want to Get Married

Cameron explained that what set Benji apart from all her past boyfriends was that he was the first man that ever felt like her true partner. "He's just my partner in life, in everything," she gushed. "I've never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it's like to be an equal. And I've learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky." Cameron also said that she and Benji "are totally two peas in a pod." "We're both just weird enough for each other. He's my perfect little weirdo and I'm his perfect little weirdo." Aw!

Image Source: Getty / Donato Sardella
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsCelebrity CouplesBenji MaddenCameron Diaz
Join The Conversation
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Cameron Diaz Saying Benji Madden Is Her "Purpose For Living" Will Make You Feel All the Things
by Kelsie Gibson
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Marriage Quote 2017
Celebrity Interviews
The 1 Thing Hugh Jackman and His Wife Do on Sundays to Strengthen Their Marriage
by Monica Sisavat
Chris Hemsworth's Tweet About Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor's Ass
by Quinn Keaney
Photos of Matt Smith and Lily James Together
British Celebrities
We Melt Every Time Matt Smith Looks at Lily James
by Gemma Cartwright
George Clooney's Mom and Dad's Quotes About His Twins 2017
Nina Clooney
George Clooney's Proud Parents Reveal New Details About His "Gorgeous" Twins
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds