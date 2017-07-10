 Skip Nav
Camilla Laughing During Canadian Throat Singing Performance

Camilla Can't Stop Laughing During a Performance of Canadian Throat Singers

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles enjoyed an official visit to Canada last month to celebrate the country's 150th birthday. While the pair are usually all business when it comes to their public outings, they broke royal protocol in a major way while attending a welcome ceremony in Iqaluit, a town on the edge of the Arctic Circle in the Canadian territory of Nunavut, on June 29. While watching a performance of Inuit throat singers, Camilla couldn't keep it together. In addition to trying to cover her face while she lost it in a fit of giggles, her reaction appeared to be contagious as Prince Charles also burst out laughing.

How Well Do The Queen and Camilla Actually Get Along?

While some were quick to criticise the royal duo for not being culturally sensitive, it turns out that Inuit throat singers often laugh during performances themselves. The traditional ceremony, called Katajjaq, consists of two women facing each other while they try to sustain unique rhythmic patterns to see who can outlast the other. This often ends with one running out of breath or laughing. Watch the video above to see the couple's hilarious giggle fit.

The British RoyalsThe RoyalsHumorCamilla Parker BowlesPrince Charles
