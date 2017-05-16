L'Amour! The Hottest Cannes Couples Past and Present

It's hard to think of a more glamorous place for a romantic rendezvous than Cannes. Over the years, the annual Cannes Film Festival has attracted famous Hollywood couples to the South of France, with stars showing sweet PDA on the red carpet. With this year's festival underway, we're spreading the love with a look at past and present twosomes who made the guest list. Amal Clooney stole the Cannes spotlight in a gorgeous yellow gown when she stepped out with George in 2016, which was just as cute as Natalie Portman and her husband's red carpet outing the year before, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's flawless appearance in 2014. Keep reading to see cute Cannes couples of past and present, and then see all the glamorous stars at this year's festival!