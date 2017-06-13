 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cara Delevingne's Tattoo Took On Extra Meaning at Her Most Recent Event
Orange Is the New Black
Of Course Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Ends With a Big Old Cliffhanger
Meghan Markle
Costar Patrick J. Adams Opens Up About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: "She's Super Excited"
The Royals
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Cara Delevingne's Tattoo Took On Extra Meaning at Her Most Recent Event

Cara Delevingne was one of the guests at a special dinner hosted by Doutzen Kroes and Lucy Yeomans on Monday. Dressed in a sheer Burberry gown with Tiffany jewels, Cara looked stunning as she posed for photos, but for once we weren't looking at the dress or her buzz cut. Instead, our attention was drawn to a particular piece of body art. The glamorous event took place in honour of Save the Elephants, and Cara took no time in showing off her very own elephant: a tattoo on the inside of her forearm. Cara got the tattoo last year, enlisting top tattoo artist Brian Woo (aka Doctor Woo) to do the honours. Tonight, it felt very fitting that Cara would choose a sleeveless look that showed it off. Take a closer look, and see more photos from the event, in our gallery.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity TattoosCara Delevingne
Join The Conversation
Food How To
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
by Megan Lutz
Selena Gomez and the 13 Reasons Why Cast Semicolon Tattoos
Alisha Boe
Selena Gomez and the 13 Reasons Why Cast Get Matching Semicolon Tattoos
by Quinn Keaney
Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne Out in NYC September 2016
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Links Up With Cara Delevingne After Kanye West Publicly Disses Her
by Monica Sisavat
Cara Delevingne and Dave Franco Rap Battle Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Cara Delevingne and Dave Franco's Rap Battle Is So Intense, It Will Almost Make You Uncomfortable
by Kelsie Gibson
Cara Delevingne Short Haircut in July 2016
Celebrity Hairstyle Changes
If Cara Delevingne Can't Convince You to Chop Your Hair Shorter, Nobody Can
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds