Cara Delevingne's Tattoo Took On Extra Meaning at Her Most Recent Event

Cara Delevingne was one of the guests at a special dinner hosted by Doutzen Kroes and Lucy Yeomans on Monday. Dressed in a sheer Burberry gown with Tiffany jewels, Cara looked stunning as she posed for photos, but for once we weren't looking at the dress or her buzz cut. Instead, our attention was drawn to a particular piece of body art. The glamorous event took place in honour of Save the Elephants, and Cara took no time in showing off her very own elephant: a tattoo on the inside of her forearm. Cara got the tattoo last year, enlisting top tattoo artist Brian Woo (aka Doctor Woo) to do the honours. Tonight, it felt very fitting that Cara would choose a sleeveless look that showed it off. Take a closer look, and see more photos from the event, in our gallery.