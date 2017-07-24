Cara Delevingne and Rihanna Are the Perfect Pair at Their Film Premiere

When both Cara Delevingne and Rihanna are on the guest list, you know a red carpet (or in this case, a blue one) is going to be on fire. The pair were in London on Monday night for the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and they pulled out all the stops when it came to their outfits. Rihanna opted for a voluminous red Giambattista Valli gown, while Cara let her jewellery do the talking when she paired a simple black suit with an incredible jewelled collar. Catching up as they posed for photos, the pair looked happy to stand alongside each other as they celebrated the film, in which they both star. This is just the latest in a string of meet-ups for these celeb pals. They've holidayed together in Brazil and Monaco and have been spotted at a basketball game together, and Rihanna even directed Cara in a Puma campaign. Talk about friends in high places!