Cardi B Is Engaged, and You'll Be Temporarily Blinded by Her 8-Carat Ring

Cardi B is engaged! The "Bodak Yellow" rapper received a surprise proposal from her boyfriend, rapper Offset, while performing on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Friday night. Offset popped the question in front of the large crowd, and Cardi immediately said yes. The rising star, whose real name is Belcalis, took to Instagram to celebrate the special night.

"Jesus Christ I'm so emotional," she wrote. "Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice [and] molding me and loving me," Cardi added. "[You're] such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented. I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️"

The next morning, Cardi confessed she was still in disbelief about her sudden engagement. "I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain't a dream," she wrote underneath a close up video of her sparkling engagement ring. "God really sent you to me," she said about her new fiancé. Watch the video ahead, but beware: it may cause temporary blindness.