​Carrie Underwood Breaks CMAs Rules by Completely Roasting ​Donald Trump

You didn't think the CMA Awards would really resist making a few political jokes, did you? On Wednesday night, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley went against the award show's "rules" by taking a few jabs at Donald Trump (and the fellow candidates he ran against) when they took to the stage for their 10th year of hosting. Of course, one of the most brilliant moments of their back and forth had to be when Carrie changed the lyrics to her hit "Before He Cheats" to "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets." Brilliant!

