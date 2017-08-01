 Skip Nav
Summer Phoenix Files For Divorce From Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix Divorce

Summer Phoenix Files For Divorce From Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix are officially done. The couple, who announced their separation in March 2016, tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to sons Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9. According to E! News, Summer, who is the younger sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix, filed for divorce on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She's also requesting spousal support and joint physical and legal custody of their kids.

The official end of their marriage comes on the heels of a dramatic few months for Casey, who is the younger brother of Ben Affleck. He won the best actor Oscar for his role in Manchester by the Sea in February, but the attention also put a major spotlight on the disturbing allegations of sexual assault against him from 2010. Despite the controversy, Casey brushed things off, telling The Boston Globe, "I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else. There's really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."

