Casey Cott Hot Pictures
Casey Cott Is the 1 Riverdale Hottie We Need to Be Talking About
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Casey Cott Is the 1 Riverdale Hottie We Need to Be Talking About
Riverdale is known for many things: crazy drama, twisted love stories, and above all else, delicious eye candy. While KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse are the show's most notorious heartthrobs, there is one hottie who deserves more attention: Casey Cott. The actor, who plays Kevin Keller, may not flaunt his abs on social media like the rest of his costars, but oh my, can he rock a fitted suit. And seriously, who can resist those light eyes and that dark hair? Swoon! Thankfully, he'll be getting even more screen time next season now that he's been upped to series regular.