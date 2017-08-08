 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
TV
Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Celebrity News
Keira Knightley’s SO James Righton Is About to Send Shock Waves Through Your Spotify
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Casey Cott Is the 1 Riverdale Hottie We Need to Be Talking About

Riverdale is known for many things: crazy drama, twisted love stories, and above all else, delicious eye candy. While KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse are the show's most notorious heartthrobs, there is one hottie who deserves more attention: Casey Cott. The actor, who plays Kevin Keller, may not flaunt his abs on social media like the rest of his costars, but oh my, can he rock a fitted suit. And seriously, who can resist those light eyes and that dark hair? Swoon! Thankfully, he'll be getting even more screen time next season now that he's been upped to series regular.

Related
Charles Melton Is About to Become Your New Favourite Riverdale Hottie

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Casey CottRiverdaleEye Candy
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Hot Celebrities in Sports Gear
Workout Clothes
25 Guys Who Look Even Sexier in Their Sports Kits
by Lucy Kenny
Cute Photos of Spider-Man Tom Holland
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling
by Lucy Kenny
Shocking Celebrity Breakups
Maria Shriver
The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Ever
by Lauren Turner
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds