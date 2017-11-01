Celebrities Dressed Like Movie Characters For Halloween 2017
The Biggest Theme We're Noticing With Celebrity Halloween Costumes This Year
Halloween has come and gone, and celebrities did not hold back when it came to their costumes this year. While we're used to seeing stars in sexy getups, it seems this year celebrities mined movies for inspiration. Vanessa Hudgens channelled her inner witch from The Craft, and Lauren Conrad dressed as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. Keep reading to see some of the best movie looks!
