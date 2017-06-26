From Delevingnes to Beckhams, Glastonbury Was Simply Star Studded

It only takes one scroll through your Instagram feed to know that this year's Glastonbury Festival was swarming with celebrities. And with a lineup including the fashionable likes of Katy Perry, Lorde, and Haim, who can blame them? Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were spotted out and about, adorable as ever, while David and Brooklyn Beckham kept tucked away near the main stage, and Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie remained our favourite BFFs. Keep reading to see everyone who reached for the wellies and traded Egyptian cotton for sleeping bags this weekend.