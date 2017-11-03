 Skip Nav
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Claire Foy and John Lithgow's Sweet Bond Is All We Needed to Help Us Get Through Our Day
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
Kate Winslet and Victoria Beckham Led the Charge at the Harper's Bazaar Awards

It was all about celebrating strong female talent at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday night. During the inspiring event, Carey Mulligan was rewarded for her philanthropic work, our fit crush Ashley Graham was crowned model of the year, and Ruth Negga took home the woman of the year award. Meanwhile, Hollywood's head girl Kate Winslet, who shared fun moments with Victoria Beckham and Jodie Foster, was recognised for her work with the British actress award, and Adwoa Aboah (who shone during Fashion Month) took home the role model award. Keep reading to see more highlights from the star-studded evening.

Jenna Coleman
Jodie Foster
Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster
Erin O'Connor
Emilia Wickstead
Suranne Jones and Hayley Atwell
Ashley Graham
Kate Winslet
Sam Smith and Carey Mulligan
Suranne Jones
Georgia May Jagger and Adwoa Aboah
Gemma Arterton
Dominic Cooper
Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Winslet
Natasha Poly
Adwoa Aboah
Hayley Atwell
Jenna Coleman and Gemma Arterton
Carey Mulligan
Ruth Negga
Victoria Beckham
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Margaret Clunie and Jenna Coleman
Elena Perminova
Sam Smith
Georgia May Jagger
Tamara Ralph, Arizona Muse, and Michael Russo
Susie Lau
Charlotte Rampling
Simone Rocha
Edie Campbell
