Kate Winslet and Victoria Beckham Led the Charge at the Harper's Bazaar Awards
It was all about celebrating strong female talent at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday night. During the inspiring event, Carey Mulligan was rewarded for her philanthropic work, our fit crush Ashley Graham was crowned model of the year, and Ruth Negga took home the woman of the year award. Meanwhile, Hollywood's head girl Kate Winslet, who shared fun moments with Victoria Beckham and Jodie Foster, was recognised for her work with the British actress award, and Adwoa Aboah (who shone during Fashion Month) took home the role model award. Keep reading to see more highlights from the star-studded evening.
