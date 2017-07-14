These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be

It seems nobody is immune to the charms of David Beckham, even if they're just as famous as he is. Nothing seems to bring a smile to a celeb's face like meeting the former England football captain, and he's won over everyone from Denzel Washington to Helen Mirren in the past. Even the royal family has a soft spot for the Beckhams, especially fellow sports fans William and Harry, who have worked with David on various projects through the years. Take a look at our gallery to see all the stars who've fallen for Becks's charms.