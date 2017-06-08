 Skip Nav
The Royal Academy Party Was an Excuse For a Game of Thrones Reunion
The Royal Academy Party Was an Excuse For a Game of Thrones Reunion

It's been an exciting week for our favourite British celebrities. On Wednesday night, after a fun evening at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, stars dressed up once again for the opening of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. Although most of them went solo, others like Laura Carmichael and Michael Fox turned the event into a cute date night, and with both Kit Harington and Richard Madden in attendance, we reckon there may have been a mini Game of Thrones reunion inside (just a month before the release of a very anticipated season seven). Read on to see more photos of the night.

