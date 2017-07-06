 Skip Nav
Leave It to Nicole Kidman to Make the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" Sound Sexual
Celebrities Singing "Wannabe" For W Magazine Video

Leave It to Nicole Kidman to Make the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" Sound Sexual

If you're a late '80s or early '90s kid, chances are you spent a large portion of your childhood being obsessed with the Spice Girls. The girl band blessed the world with so many hits, one of them being the iconic anthem "Wannabe." In honour of the song's 21st birthday (feel old yet?), W magazine assembled some major Hollywood stars to perform it for the latest instalment of its Lyrical Improv series. Nicole Kidman, Millie Bobby Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexander Skarsgard, James Franco, Riz Ahmed, and others all came together to promote girl power, but one person stands out among the rest. Nicole, who has shown off her musical skills before with husband Keith Urban, makes the entire thing sound sexual in a way only she can. And it's oddly relaxing? Click play to see what we mean.

