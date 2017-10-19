When it comes to talking about getting down, some stars are a little more candid than others — we're looking at you, Armie Hammer — which is why it can be pretty shocking when otherwise private celebs like Beyoncé, George Clooney, or Gwyneth Paltrow open up about their sex lives. Russell Brand once spoke out about his sex life with ex-wife Katy Perry during a stand-up gig, saying, "I'd be having sex thinking, 'Think of anyone, anyone else.'" Um, burn?

Also, Martha Stewart admitted to sexting and revealed that she "maybe" had a threesome, while Cher named former boyfriend Tom Cruise as being "in the top five" of her best lovers — and who can forget when John Mayer called Jessica Simpson "sexual napalm?" We've rounded up the most surprising celebrity sex confessions (so far), so scroll through to see them all now.