The Most Surprising Celebrity Sex Confessions

When it comes to talking about getting down, some stars are a little more candid than others — we're looking at you, Armie Hammer — which is why it can be pretty shocking when otherwise private celebs like Beyoncé, George Clooney, or Gwyneth Paltrow open up about their sex lives. Russell Brand once spoke out about his sex life with ex-wife Katy Perry during a stand-up gig, saying, "I'd be having sex thinking, 'Think of anyone, anyone else.'" Um, burn?

Also, Martha Stewart admitted to sexting and revealed that she "maybe" had a threesome, while Cher named former boyfriend Tom Cruise as being "in the top five" of her best lovers — and who can forget when John Mayer called Jessica Simpson "sexual napalm?" We've rounded up the most surprising celebrity sex confessions (so far), so scroll through to see them all now.

Chrissy Teigen
Gwyneth Paltrow
Russell Brand
Joe Jonas
Cher
Martha Stewart
Armie Hammer
John Mayer
Wilmer Valderrama
Bryan Cranston
Elizabeth Hurley
Angelina Jolie
George Clooney
Jessica Simpson
Paula Patton and Robin Thicke
Jada Pinkett Smith
Cameron Diaz
Zoe Saldana
Nick Cannon
Beyoncé Knowles
Sting
Jane Fonda
Kesha
Robert Downey Jr.
Olivia Wilde
