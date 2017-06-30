This Dad's Call For Celebrity Tweets For His Son Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

It all started with one parent's tweet. Christopher, a long-term Twitter user, was looking for a way to help his son deal with a bully. Ollie's tormentor had convinced him that his upcoming ninth birthday wasn't going to be good enough, so Christopher reached out to his followers to ask if anyone had connections to anybody famous who might be able to send Ollie a greeting or positive message.

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

What happened next was simply magical. The tweet quickly gathered steam, and within 24 hours, everyone from rapper Stormzy to singer Dionne Warwick and actor Russell Crowe had offered Ollie their best wishes. Football teams responded with videos, messages, and even offers of tickets (we have a feeling that bully's going to be laughing on the other side of his face when Ollie attends the next England match).

Happy birthday, Ollie! 🎂



Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen. 👍 — England (@England) June 29, 2017

Among those sending Ollie messages are children's TV presenters, Olympians, radio DJs, astronauts, YouTube stars, comedians, and even one of the Simpsons character artists (who sent Ollie a personal Bart Simpson birthday cartoon). But perhaps what's even more special than all the celebrity tweets and videos is the response from thousands of other Twitter users who shared the tweet, tagged celebs, and chipped in with their own advice. At time of writing, the original thread has 14,000 retweets, 34,000 "likes," and a whopping 6,500 replies! Ollie definitely won't be short of love, support, advice, and pictures of cute animals on his birthday. Here are a few famous responses you may recognise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017

Ollie! Happy birthday! 9 years old is a fun age! I hope your day was all that you dreamed. Shoot for the stars and always be kind. ✨🎂 xx — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) June 30, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I hope you have an AWESOME day! pic.twitter.com/f7itI4XdfW — Eric Keyes (@monkeyes) June 29, 2017

Ollie---have a great birthday. You've got a great Dad. And remember people are really lucky to have you as a friend. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) June 29, 2017

Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️🎉Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 29, 2017

Happy birthday Ollie! x x x 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fLtRAAhc57 — sara cox (@sarajcox) June 29, 2017

Happy 9th birthday Ollie! Bullies are cowards, have an amazing day! 🎉🎉🎉 — Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) June 30, 2017

Hey Ollie. Chin up mate, and remember, that bully is only picking on you because he knows you're awesome and he isn't. — Al Murray (@almurray) June 29, 2017

Hi Ollie. Sorry I missed your birthday but tell the bullies that they are sad and that all the F1 drivers are your friends. @F1 @GPDA_ #F1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) June 30, 2017

Happy birthday, Ollie! Don't let the bullies get you down!