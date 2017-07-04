So Far, the Celebrity Attendance at Wimbledon Has Been Ace

The annual Wimbledon tennis championships brings out some serious star power, with plenty of celebs keen to sit in the stands and watch the likes of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Venus Williams battle it out for one of the sport's most prestigious trophies. On the first day, Preacher star Dominic Cooper rubbed shoulders with the Duchess of Cambridge, and Evian hosted a whole gang of London's cool kids. By day two, entertainment power couples and glamorous actresses joined them for even more centre court action. See all the celebs who've hit SW19 so far, then find out on how you can get in on the action even if you don't have tickets.