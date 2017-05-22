 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
Harry Styles
So, Harry Styles May or May Not Have Written a Song About a Girl He Met on a Blind Date
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

Many factors can stand in the way of love, and under the magnifying glass of the celeb world we can only imagine how much more complicated matters of the heart can get. But, one difference that doesn't seem to be standing in the way of love in Hollywood is height, because who really cares how short or tall your other half is when you're head over heels in love?! Read on to see TK celeb couples who aren't letting a little — or in this case, a lot of — height difference stand in the way of love!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity CouplesCelebrity
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Lighting
Once You See These Neon Lights, You'll Need 1 in Your Home
by Lucy Kenny
Cher at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
by Monica Sisavat
Miley Cyrus Outfit 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Miley Cyrus's Billboard Music Awards Look Would Shock the Old Miley
by Hannah Weil McKinley
James Matthews
9 Facts About Pippa Middleton's Wedding That Will Make You Feel Like You Were a Guest
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity Couples at the BAFTA Awards 2017
British Celebrities
These Couples Are Lighting Up the BAFTA Red Carpet With Their Love
by Florie Mwanza
Lip Art Optical Illusions
Art
These Guys Will Turn Your Lips Into a Work of Art
by Tori-Crowther
'90s British Kids' TV Shows
POPSUGAR Voices
by Elle Taylor
Pippa Middleton Wedding Hair
Pippa Middleton
See All Angles of Pippa Middleton's Elegant Wedding Updo
by Lauren Levinson
Lea Michele David Koma Dress 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Lea Michele's Minimalist Dress Looks So Modest — Until You See the Front
by Kelsey Garcia
Celine Dion Dress 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Celine Dion's Gown Came With Wings Because She Has the Actual Voice of an Angel
by Kelsey Garcia
Who Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge?
British Celebrities
Star Wars Fans, You Should Know a Thing or Two About Phoebe Waller-Bridge
by Lucy Kenny
Celebrities Wearing Coloured Contact Lenses
Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Coloured Contact Lenses Are the Celeb Beauty Trend You Never Knew You Wanted to Try
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds