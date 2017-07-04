Remember when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their engagement? Or how about when Julia Roberts almost became a real-life runaway bride? Jennifer, Ben, and Julia are just some of the many stars who've famously called off their weddings and are living proof that not all engagements end in happily ever after. While many of these stars have gone on to find love with other people, we can't help but wonder what could have been. Let's take a walk down memory and look back at 10 celebrity couples who called off their weddings.