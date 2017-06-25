 Skip Nav
14 Famous Couples Celebrating 20 Years of Marriage This Year

This year has already been sprinkled with sad celebrity breakups, but it's not all doom and gloom — there are plenty of other celebrity couples who will be ringing in their 20th wedding anniversary this year. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin already did in May, while Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett still have a few more months until theirs. Keep reading to see every loving pair who's still going strong!

Celebrity AnniversariesCelebrity FactsCelebrity Couples
