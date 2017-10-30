 Skip Nav
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween is still a few hours away, but celebrities have already begun getting in on the fun. Vanessa Hudgens kicked things off with her friend by dressing up as characters from The Craft, and Lauren Conrad shortly followed suit by giving Cruella de Vil a run for her money in her DIY getup. And at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's annual Casamigos bash, stars got dolled up in the '70s best for a disco-themed event to top them all. Take a look at some of the best costumes we've already been treated to this year.

Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla
Camila Mendes and KJ Apa as an Angel and Spiderman
Sarah Paulson as a Bear and Holland Taylor as a Joker
Paris Hilton as Princess Jasmine
Nicky Hilton as a Cat
Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe
Jaime King as Joyce Byers From Stranger Things
Joey King as Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas
Ariel Winter as a Skeleton
Joanna Krupa as Sandy From Grease
DeAndre Jordan as an Astronaut
