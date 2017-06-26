 Skip Nav
Glastonbury Was Teeming With Famous Faces This Year
Glastonbury Was Teeming With Famous Faces This Year

We were convinced that last year's Glastonbury was brim-filled with famous faces, but then Sienna Miller piled into a helicopter with Poppy Delevingne, Gala Gordon, and Margot Robbie. Once at the festival, they likely bumped heads with Poppy's younger sister Cara (who got cosy with Kurupt FM), the Beckhams, and Glastonbury style hero Alexa Chung, in front of a stage backdrop of Katy Perry, Haim, and the Foo Fighters. Wait, did we just describe the perfect weekend? Yeah, probably. Keep reading to see all the evidence!

