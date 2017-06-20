 Skip Nav
How Your Favourite Celebrities Celebrated Their Loved Ones on Father's Day
How Your Favourite Celebrities Celebrated Their Loved Ones on Father's Day

Sunday marked Father's Day, and stars rang in the holiday by sharing sweet family photos and messages for their loved ones on Instagram. Kim Kardashian posted a few sweet snaps of Kanye West with their two children, while Chrissy Teigen shared a heartwarming post about her husband, John Legend. Jessica Biel captured her adorable relationship with Justin Timberlake in a collage of photos, and Michael Phelps cuddled up to his little one, Boomer, on Instagram. Read on to see how even more stars celebrated the special day.

10 Stars Celebrating Their Very First Father's Day This Year

