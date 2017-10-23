 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Couple Halloween Costumes
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
The Royals
Princess Margaret's Luxurious Morning Routine Will Have You Rethinking Your Pamper Sessions
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You're a Libra, You'll Have a Ton of Traits in Common With These 18 Celebrities

It's officially Libra season, and being a Libra myself, I'm always fascinated by which celebrities share my sign and which astrological traits we have in common. Libras are known for being charming, stylish, and emotional. We try to stay as balanced as possible and often weigh both sides of an argument before sharing our opinion. Libras pay a lot of attention to their looks and love to surround themselves with beautiful things (which can sometimes come off to others as being vain).

Some of the similarities are easy to spot: selfie-lover Kim Kardashian (Oct. 21) has a well-known passion for beauty and fashion, and it makes more than a little sense that Judge Judy (also Oct. 21) would be born under the sign of justice and peace. Keep reading to see 18 celebrities who share the sign of the scales and which characteristics they exhibit.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Sept. 27
Will Smith: Sept. 25
Kim Kardashian: Oct 21
Bruno Mars: Oct. 8
Kate Winslet: Oct. 5
"Judge" Judy Sheindlin: Oct. 21
Serena Williams: Sept. 26
Matt Damon: Oct. 8
John Mayer: Oct. 16
Gwen Stefani: Oct. 3
Usher: Oct. 14
Hilary Duff: Sept. 28
Snoop Dogg: Oct. 20
Susan Sarandon: Oct. 4
Hugh Jackman: Oct. 12
Zac Efron: Oct. 18
Cardi B: Oct. 11
Eminem: Oct. 17
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsAstrologySerena WilliamsKim KardashianGwyneth PaltrowZac Efron
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
by Caitlin Hacker
Kim Kardashian Has Body Dysmorphia
body shaming
Kim Kardashian Reveals How Body Shaming Is Giving Her Body Dysmorphia
by Gemma Cartwright
British Royal Family Succession
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
by Brittney Stephens
Gwyneth Paltrow Quotes InStyle February 2017
Celebrity Quotes
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Chris Martin "Would Take a Bullet" For Her
by Brittney Stephens
Corduroy Trend
Autumn Trends
Corduroy Is the Unlikely "New" Trend You're About to Fall For
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds