 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Trending Topics
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 57  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack

Ariana Grande fans were evacuated from the singer's Manchester show on Monday night after an apparent terror attack. Police now say at least 19 are dead and at least 50 have been injured, and Ariana is confirmed to be unharmed. "Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened," her rep told E! News in a statement. Since the news broke, celebrities have been flooding social media with heartfelt messages. Musicians like Taylor Swift, Cher, Katy Perry, John Legend, and Harry Styles all tweeted out their condolences, while Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Reese Witherspoon also reacted to the tragic news. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Related
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Ariana GrandeCelebrity Twitter
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
13 Reasons Why
5 Things We Know About 13 Reasons Why Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
Ruby Rose Tweets About Katy Perry's Music May 2017
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose Says "Being Mean Doesn't Suit Me" After Slamming Katy Perry
by Quinn Keaney
How Did Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated
by Monica Sisavat
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
Drake Birthday Message For Rihanna at Dublin Concert Video
Celebrity Birthdays
Drake Wishes Rihanna a Happy Birthday With a Special Performance in Dublin
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrities at the TV BAFTA Awards 2017
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
by Gemma Cartwright
Unicorn Tipped Nail Art
Nails
Icy Unicorn-Tip Nail Art Looks Like You Dipped Your Fingers in Magic
by Sarah Siegel
Beyonce's Baby Shower Photos May 2017
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
by Quinn Keaney
Kim Kardashian's Tweets About Vacation April 2017
Kim Kardsahian
Kim Kardashian's Brutally Honest Tweets About Her Holiday Are Totally Wild
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Messenger Tips
Tech Tips
16 Facebook Messenger Tips That Will Change How You Use the App Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds