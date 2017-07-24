 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Stars React to the Heartbreaking Death of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington
Dawn O'Porter
We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together
The Royals
Prince William Reveals What Princess Diana Would Have Been Like as a Grandmother
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling

Celebrity Reactions to Chester Bennington's Death

Stars React to the Heartbreaking Death of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Image Source: Getty/Joe Scarnici

News broke on Thursday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide at the age of 41. According to LA law enforcement, the legendary musician hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, and his body was discovered on Thursday morning. Shortly after his death, celebrities began flooding social media with condolences for his family as well as praise for his unmatched talent. In addition to bandmate Mike Shinoda confirming the news on Twitter, saying he is "shocked and heartbroken," stars like Chance the Rapper, Jimmy Kimmel, and Dwayne Johnson also spoke out. Rihanna posted a photo of Chester performing on Instagram, writing, "😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark." He is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children.

Image Source: Getty/Kevin MazurJared Leto paid tribute to Chester on Instagram, writing, "When I think of Chester I remember his smile... His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once - delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion. Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love. I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him. It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you."













Join the conversation
Chester BenningtonCelebrity NewsLinkin ParkRIP
Join The Conversation
Bloating
This Woman Hilariously Recounts Her Worst Nightmare: Farting in a Yoga Class!
by Jenny Sugar
Shirley Ballas Is the New Strictly Come Dancing Judge
British Celebrities
Strictly Come Dancing's New Judge Has a Dancing With the Stars Connection
by Gemma Cartwright
Britney Spears Raises Money For Childhood Cancer Research
Celebrity News
Britney Spears Raises an Unbelievable Amount of Money For Childhood Cancer Foundation
by Caitlin Hacker
Swiss Airlines Flight Attendant Secrets
Company Secrets Revealed
This Flight Attendant Answers 11 Questions You Really Want to Ask
by Hilary White
Beyonce With Solange and Missy Elliott at FYF Fest July 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Beyoncé Had a Girls' Night Out With Solange and Missy Elliott and We're Having Serious FOMO
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds