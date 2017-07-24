Stars React to the Heartbreaking Death of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Image Source: Getty/Joe Scarnici

News broke on Thursday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide at the age of 41. According to LA law enforcement, the legendary musician hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, and his body was discovered on Thursday morning. Shortly after his death, celebrities began flooding social media with condolences for his family as well as praise for his unmatched talent. In addition to bandmate Mike Shinoda confirming the news on Twitter, saying he is "shocked and heartbroken," stars like Chance the Rapper, Jimmy Kimmel, and Dwayne Johnson also spoke out. Rihanna posted a photo of Chester performing on Instagram, writing, "😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark." He is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children.

Image Source: Getty/Kevin Mazur Jared Leto paid tribute to Chester on Instagram, writing, "When I think of Chester I remember his smile... His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once - delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion. Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love. I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him. It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you."





So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017





Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017





Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Chester had 6 kids. If anyone out there thinks the world is better without you. You are so unspeakably wrong on every level. Get help plz — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017





RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017





artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017





RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017





no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017





The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017





Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017





R.I.P Chester Bennington

My thoughts are with his family & friends today

He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet pic.twitter.com/abS1e4t3Oi — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2017





Each time I was lucky enough to be around @ChesterBe, he was an encouraging, positive force. Rock and roll will never fill the space he left pic.twitter.com/asceRPvEuX — Ryan Key (@williamryankey) July 20, 2017





I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017



